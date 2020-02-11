Second TVS premium co-developed with BMW Motorrad to be launched in 2021

It is not news that TVS and BMW Motorrad are jointly working on the second project already. Now, it has been officially confirmed that the second TVS model out of the JV will be launched in 2021.

Being asked upon the upcoming products from the BMW Motorrad venture, K. N. Radhakrishnan, President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director, TVS Motor Company Limited, commented:

“With respect to BMW, I think they are extremely happy. And we are -- possibly next year, we will have one more variant of that from TVS Motor Company. So this is something the new product and upgrade is something we have to constantly look at opportunities and constantly delight the customer, and we will invest behind that."

Previous reports have suggested that the upcoming model out of the TVS-BMW Motorrad joint venture may be a twin-cylinder product. This doesn't seem unlikely since Indian market is progressing towards higher-capacity motorbikes. Moreover, the success of Royal Enfield twins has encouraged other bike makers to think in the same direction.

What TVS will essentially do is use the technical guidance from BMW Motorrad and develop a frame which can support mid-capacity models. The same will have to be built from the ground-up since even BMW Motorrad doesn't have a fitting frame which meets the necessary requirements.

Also Read: BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 with riding modes launched at INR 2.40 lakh

If rumours of the twin-cylinder TVS-BMW Motorrad bike are true, the product may be placed somewhere in the range of 500-650 cc category and thus it would be very interesting to see how it competes against other models in the same segment. Expect a price range of somewhere around INR 3.5 lakh to INR 4 lakh on the same.

[News Source: Finance.Yahoo.com]