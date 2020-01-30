BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 with riding modes launched at INR 2.40 lakh

The BS-VI 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India for a price of INR 2.40 lakh*. Along with a BS-VI engine, the MY2020 update has brought four riding modes, new colour options and a new TFT instrumentation. The BS-VI version is INR 12,000 more expensive than the BS-IV version.

Introduced first in December 2017, and updated in 2019 with a slipper clutch, the TVS Apache RR 310 continues to have the same body structure but now comes in new Titanium Black colour. It also comes with a 5-year warranty. Also, the kerb weight of the has increased from 169.5 kg to 174 kg.

The powertrain is the same 312.2 cc reverse inclined, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The engine now gets throttle by wire and comes with four riding modes. These include Sport, Track, Urban and Rain, and the modes can be shifted on the fly. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of torque in Sport and Track mode. In Urban and Rain modes the output is reduced to 25.8 PS of power and 25 Nm of torque.

In Urban mode, the top speed of the TVS Apache RR 310 is limited to 125 km/h. In Track mode, which can be activated after 1,000 km of running-in period is completed, the TVS Apache RR 310 has a top speed of 160 km/h. The Intelligent Glide Through Traffic feature works on all gears in Urban mode, while the Track mode works only in the 1st and 2nd gear. Riding telemetry can also be accessed via a supporting smartphone application.

A 5-inch TFT instrumentation replaces the LCD unit and comes with SmartXonnect with Bluetooth. It supports turn by turn navigation, call accept (or reject), and ride analytics. Besides that, the display can be extended to an auxiliary screen to allow detailed ride telemetry. The new display also comes with a day and night mode.

The 2020 TVS Apache RR 310's are shod with the TVS Michelin Road 5 dual-compound tyres, which, the company claims, offer the best-in-class wet grip. The BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 is now available across India via select TVS dealerships.

