TVS will fulfil existing bookings of Norton bikes - Report

Indian two-wheeler giant TVS Motor Company will clear all the existing bookings of the Norton bikes. The Hosur-based company recently acquired Britain’s most iconic motorcycle brand, Norton Motorcycles, in an all-cash deal for GBP 16 million (INR 153 crore).

Norton Motorcycles had around 400 bookings before it went into administration in January 2020 as it failed to pay a large amount of tax. These bookings include Norton Dominator, Norton Commando and Norton V4 models. TVS Motor Company, as the new owner of the British brand, is working to clear off these existing bookings.

TVS Motor Company plans to get the manufacturing facility of Norton in the UK up and running so that it can produce the required number of premium bikes and deliver them to the customers who have already made the deposits. However, the entire process would face some delays because of the dire circumstances that have been created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the possibility of manufacturing Norton bikes in India, earlier reports tell us that TVS Motor Company has already clarified that it has no such plans. The company has said that Norton’s production plant in the UK is very capable and it would like to keep things that way.

Also Read: TVS Wego 110 discontinued in India, exports to continue

TVS Motor Company has also eliminated the possibilities of manufacturing a smaller capacity Norton bike. The British company currently has 3 engine options - a 650 cc, parallel-twin engine, a 961 cc air-cooled mill, and a mighty V4 powerplant. With Norton Motorcycles, which is renowned for its classic models and eclectic range of luxury motorcycles, TVS Motor Company will focus on the premium segment only and carry on the brand's legacy forward.