BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan to feature switchable ABS - Report

While Royal Enfield is yet to make any announcements about its BS-VI compliant motorcycles, a report from GaadiWaadi claims that the updated, 2020 Himalayan adventure tourer will feature a switchable ABS. The report does not mention if the ABS can be turned off completely or only at the back.

Details about the styling cues on the 2020 model are limited as the motorcycle is yet to be spotted. However, we do not expect to see a major visual overhaul as that would result in an even higher price hike. Regular followers would know that the BS-VI compliant Thunderbird and Classic range of motorcycles, which were spotted through spy photographs, feature very limited visual upgrades. Thus, expect the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan to pack features such as halogen headlight, non-LED blinkers and a semi-digital instrument console.

Mechanical specifications of all BS-VI compliant models will include fuel injection system. The Himalayan already gets the feature. The existing 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC motor delivers 24.5 BHP of peak power at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 32 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The figures are not likely to be very different on the BS-VI model.

The hardware specifications, too, will remain unaltered, and the Royal Enfield Himalayan will continue to use conventional telescopic forks and a monoshock at the back. Anchoring power will come from disc brakes on both wheels while the safety net will comprise dual-channel ABS. The details about the switchable function, as mentioned above, are not available right now. The bike will retain 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels as well.

Royal Enfield could introduce more colour options with the BS-VI upgrade. Regular readers would know that the two-wheeler brand showcased its homegrown adventure tourer in new paint options at the recently concluded Thai Auto Expo. The vehicle was seen in Gravel Grey, Rock Red and Lake Blue colours at the motoring show in Thailand. The existing model, for reference, is available in three shades – Snow, Granite and Sleet.

The BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield motorcycles' launch should happen in early 2020.

