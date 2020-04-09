Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival grille, bumpers and interior leaked

New spy shots of the next-gen Kia Carnival (next-gen Kia Sedona/next-gen Kia Grand Carnival) have leaked its grille and bumpers and revealed new interior details.

2021 Kia Carnival Exterior

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival will come with two different front grille designs. One will be an elegant grille with horizontal chrome inserts, while the other will be an aggressive, SUV-style grille with vertical slots in a two-tone colour scheme. The latter can be seen in the spy shot above.

There could be two different front bumpers, each designed to go with the different character set by the particular radiator grille. The unit seen here features a faux skid plate, L-shaped fog lamp housing and A-shaped cut-out for slim lower air intake. The rear bumper also features a faux skid plate, and it has a sleeker light reflector housing. Look closer and you’ll see the rear bumper of the old model right in behind it.

Spy shots have prematurely revealed the lights of the 2021 Kia Carnival as well. The all-new model features sleeker headlamps with the daytime running light flowing down to form the border of the radiator grille. Instead of conventional separate tail lights, it has a single full-width tail light that is noticeably thinner and gives the rear fascia a really bold styling, which isn’t the case with the current model.

2021 Kia Carnival Interior

The interior of the 2021 Kia Carnival will be much more refined and classier. The spy shot above shows a literally merged fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. The screens have been clubbed together so well that it almost looks like a single, curved display has been used. The dashboard, AC vents and centre console have a sleeker design and the new steering wheel looks more compact. All these changes give a minimalist impression and also free up space inside the cabin.

Kia has also upped the ante with a new design for the door panels and the seats. The more stylish door handles and the white seat upholstery do spruce up the sophistication of the cabin. The company will equip the cheaper trims of the all-new model with an analogue instrument panel.

2021 Kia Carnival Specifications

Word out there in South Korea is that Kia plans to launch the 2021 Carnival with only a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The company will introduce a 3.5-litre petrol engine option later. IndianAutosBlog.com had revealed in January that the Mk4 Carnival is 5,155 mm long, 1,995 mm wide and 1,740 mm tall and also that it has a 3,090 mm wheelbase.

2021 Kia Carnival Launch Date

As per our intel, Kia will launch the Mk4 Carnival in South Korea in July this year. The annual sales target is 60,000 units for the domestic market and 65,000 units for the export markets. In India, the Mk3 Carnival is off to a great start, and if the momentum continues, the company will surely be interested in launching the Mk4 Carnival. However, don’t expect that to happen anytime before the end of 2021.

Also Read: 7-seat Kia Seltos not in the pipeline, MPV will be launched instead

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source 1: cafe.naver.com (membership required)]

[Source 2: cafe.naver.com (membership required)]

[Source 3: cafe.naver.com (membership required)]

[Source 4: cafe.naver.com (membership required)]

[Source 5: autospy.net]