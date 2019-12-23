India-bound next-gen Kia Carnival (next-gen Kia Sedona) spied up close

While India awaits the current-gen Kia Carnival, the next-gen Kia Carnival (codenamed: KA4) is already in the works to be ready for its international release next year. Recently, the next-gen model was spied up close in a parking lot in South Korea.

As visible in the spy images, the test mule can be seen fully covered in thick black camouflage which hides all the necessary exterior details. The cut-out of the front bumper suggests that the Kia Carnival will feature split headlamps, a design that's very common among SUVs these days. The spy shots one more SUV-inspired design change at the front, and that's the raised height of the bonnet. Needless to say, everything else from the bumpers to the wheels and combination lamps among others will have a fresh look.

The overall shape of the body panels, doors and roof panels is somewhat similar to the current model, leading to a very familiar silhouette. The all-new model is expected to ride on the same platform as the next-gen Kia Sorento and the latest Hyundai Santa Fe. The interior design and the amenities provided will also be a leap forward from today's model, presumably including new/more advanced features like a fully digital instrument cluster, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, minimalist dashboard, etc. A greater focus will be there with respect to safety technologies, especially active safety technologies.

The current Kia Carnival will arrival in India with a 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 202 PS and 441 Nm of torque. It will be launched next month, and its promotion has already begun. Expect its price tag to range in the INR 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket.

