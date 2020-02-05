Auto Expo 2020 Live - Kia Carnival launched in India, priced from INR 24.95 lakh

The Kia Carnival has been launched in India at Auto Expo 2020 for a starting price of INR 24.95 lakh*. The premium MPV is available in our market in three trims and seating layouts but with only one powertrain.
The Indian-spec Kia Carnival is powered by a BS-VI 2.2-litre diesel engine that is linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine is capable of producing 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque.
The Kia Carnival can be had in India as a 7-seater, an 8-seater or a 9-seater. While the 7-seater variant has captain seats in the second row and three sinking seats in the third row, the 8-seater version replaces the captain seats in the second row with sinking seats for three people abreast. The 9-seater version, on the other hand, comes with four-row seats, with captain seats in the second and third rows and three sinking seats in the fourth one.
Premium, Prestige and Limousine are the trims (variants/equipment lines/grades) on offer. Here’s what each of them offers as standard:
Premium (7-seat/8-seat)
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Four speakers and two tweeters
- Steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
- Reverse camera
- 3.5-inch MID
- Cruise control
- Push-button start with keyless entry
- 18-inch machined alloy wheels
- Outside chrome door handles
- Rear spoiler with stop lamp
- Rear chrome garnish
- Tilt and telescopic steering
- Electrically adjustable rearview mirrors
- Auto headlamp control
- Dual-front airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Front and rear disc brakes
- ISOFIX mounts for child seats
- Reverse parking sensors
Prestige (7-seat/9-seat)
- Chrome front grille
- LED projector headlamps with LED position lamps
- Ice-cube LED fog lamps
- LED rear combination lamps
- Roof rails
- Window chrome garnish
- Electric tailgate
- UV cut front door glasses and windshield
- 220V laptop charger and USB charger
- Dual panel electric sunroof
- LED cabin lights
- Sunshade curtains
- Electrically foldable rearview mirrors
- Inside chrome door handles
- Electronic stability control with hill assist control
- Rollover mitigation
- Cornering brake control
- Side and curtain airbags
- Front parking sensors
Limousine (7-seat)
- Second-row luxury VIP seats with leg support
- Premium Nappa leather seat upholstery
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Premium wood garnish
- 18-inch sputtering finish alloy wheels
- Tire pressure monitoring system
- UVO car connectivity features
- Premium Harman-Kardon sound system with 8 speakers
- 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system
- Smart pure air purifier with perfume diffuser
- Electronic parking brake
- 10-way power driver seat
- Driver seat ventilation
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror
Kia Carnival - Prices*
- Kia Carnival Premium 7-seater - INR 24.95 lakh
- Kia Carnival Premium 8-seater - INR 25.15 lakh
- Kia Carnival Prestige 7-seater - INR 28.95 lakh
- Kia Carnival Prestige 9-seater - INR 29.95 lakh
- Kia Carnival Limousine 7-seater - INR 33.95 lakh
*Ex-showroom