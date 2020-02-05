Auto Expo 2020 Live - Kia Carnival launched in India, priced from INR 24.95 lakh

The Kia Carnival has been launched in India at Auto Expo 2020 for a starting price of INR 24.95 lakh*. The premium MPV is available in our market in three trims and seating layouts but with only one powertrain.

The Indian-spec Kia Carnival is powered by a BS-VI 2.2-litre diesel engine that is linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine is capable of producing 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque.

The Kia Carnival can be had in India as a 7-seater, an 8-seater or a 9-seater. While the 7-seater variant has captain seats in the second row and three sinking seats in the third row, the 8-seater version replaces the captain seats in the second row with sinking seats for three people abreast. The 9-seater version, on the other hand, comes with four-row seats, with captain seats in the second and third rows and three sinking seats in the fourth one.

Premium, Prestige and Limousine are the trims (variants/equipment lines/grades) on offer. Here’s what each of them offers as standard:

Premium (7-seat/8-seat)

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto

Four speakers and two tweeters

Steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls

Reverse camera

3.5-inch MID

Cruise control

Push-button start with keyless entry

18-inch machined alloy wheels

Outside chrome door handles

Rear spoiler with stop lamp

Rear chrome garnish

Tilt and telescopic steering

Electrically adjustable rearview mirrors

Auto headlamp control

Dual-front airbags

ABS with EBD

Front and rear disc brakes

ISOFIX mounts for child seats

Reverse parking sensors

Prestige (7-seat/9-seat)

Chrome front grille

LED projector headlamps with LED position lamps

Ice-cube LED fog lamps

LED rear combination lamps

Roof rails

Window chrome garnish

Electric tailgate

UV cut front door glasses and windshield

220V laptop charger and USB charger

Dual panel electric sunroof

LED cabin lights

Sunshade curtains

Electrically foldable rearview mirrors

Inside chrome door handles

Electronic stability control with hill assist control

Rollover mitigation

Cornering brake control

Side and curtain airbags

Front parking sensors

Limousine (7-seat)

Second-row luxury VIP seats with leg support

Premium Nappa leather seat upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Premium wood garnish

18-inch sputtering finish alloy wheels

Tire pressure monitoring system

UVO car connectivity features

Premium Harman-Kardon sound system with 8 speakers

10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system

Smart pure air purifier with perfume diffuser

Electronic parking brake

10-way power driver seat

Driver seat ventilation

Wireless smartphone charger

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror

Kia Carnival - Prices*

Kia Carnival Premium 7-seater - INR 24.95 lakh

Kia Carnival Premium 8-seater - INR 25.15 lakh

Kia Carnival Prestige 7-seater - INR 28.95 lakh

Kia Carnival Prestige 9-seater - INR 29.95 lakh

Kia Carnival Limousine 7-seater - INR 33.95 lakh

*Ex-showroom