Auto Expo 2020 Live - Kia Carnival launched in India, priced from INR 24.95 lakh

05/02/2020 - 12:25 | ,  ,   | jeogeorge
  • https://www.facebook.com

The Kia Carnival has been launched in India at Auto Expo 2020 for a starting price of INR 24.95 lakh*. The premium MPV is available in our market in three trims and seating layouts but with only one powertrain.

Kia Carnival Front Three Quarters Left Side Auto E

The Indian-spec Kia Carnival is powered by a BS-VI 2.2-litre diesel engine that is linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine is capable of producing 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque.

The Kia Carnival can be had in India as a 7-seater, an 8-seater or a 9-seater. While the 7-seater variant has captain seats in the second row and three sinking seats in the third row, the 8-seater version replaces the captain seats in the second row with sinking seats for three people abreast. The 9-seater version, on the other hand, comes with four-row seats, with captain seats in the second and third rows and three sinking seats in the fourth one.

Kia Carnival Side Profile At Auto Expo 2020

Premium, Prestige and Limousine are the trims (variants/equipment lines/grades) on offer. Here’s what each of them offers as standard:

Premium (7-seat/8-seat)

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto
  • Four speakers and two tweeters
  • Steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
  • Reverse camera
  • 3.5-inch MID
  • Cruise control
  • Push-button start with keyless entry
  • 18-inch machined alloy wheels
  • Outside chrome door handles
  • Rear spoiler with stop lamp
  • Rear chrome garnish
  • Tilt and telescopic steering
  • Electrically adjustable rearview mirrors
  • Auto headlamp control
  • Dual-front airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Front and rear disc brakes
  • ISOFIX mounts for child seats
  • Reverse parking sensors

Prestige (7-seat/9-seat)

  • Chrome front grille
  • LED projector headlamps with LED position lamps
  • Ice-cube LED fog lamps
  • LED rear combination lamps
  • Roof rails
  • Window chrome garnish
  • Electric tailgate
  • UV cut front door glasses and windshield
  • 220V laptop charger and USB charger
  • Dual panel electric sunroof
  • LED cabin lights
  • Sunshade curtains
  • Electrically foldable rearview mirrors
  • Inside chrome door handles
  • Electronic stability control with hill assist control
  • Rollover mitigation
  • Cornering brake control
  • Side and curtain airbags
  • Front parking sensors

Limousine (7-seat)

  • Second-row luxury VIP seats with leg support
  • Premium Nappa leather seat upholstery
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Premium wood garnish
  • 18-inch sputtering finish alloy wheels
  • Tire pressure monitoring system
  • UVO car connectivity features
  • Premium Harman-Kardon sound system with 8 speakers
  • 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system
  • Smart pure air purifier with perfume diffuser
  • Electronic parking brake
  • 10-way power driver seat
  • Driver seat ventilation
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror

 Kia Carnival - Prices*

  • Kia Carnival Premium 7-seater - INR 24.95 lakh
  • Kia Carnival Premium 8-seater - INR 25.15 lakh
  • Kia Carnival Prestige 7-seater - INR 28.95 lakh
  • Kia Carnival Prestige 9-seater - INR 29.95 lakh
  • Kia Carnival Limousine 7-seater - INR 33.95 lakh

*Ex-showroom

Kia Carnival at Auto Expo 2020 - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest