World Exclusive: Bigger, more upmarket next-gen Kia Carnival set for mid-2020 launch

A slew of all-new Kia RVs are scheduled to arrive this year. According to the company’s product pipeline seen by IndianAutosBlog.com, one of them will be the next-gen Kia Carnival (2021 Kia Sedona) that will be in showrooms in mid-2020.

While India will get the third-gen Kia Carnival in February, South Korean dealerships are gearing up for the launch of the fourth-gen Kia Carnival (codename: Kia KA4). IndianAutosBlog.com has learnt that the next-gen model will be launched in the company’s home market in July.

Like the outgoing model, the all-new model will be manufactured in South Korea, presumably at the same plant - Sohari. For the domestic market, the annual sales target has been set at 60,000 units. 65,000 units is the targeted annual export volume. So, 1,25,000 units are planned to be sold worldwide annually.

IAB understands that the 2021 Kia Carnival will measure 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and 1,740 mm in height. Compared to the outgoing model, it will be 40 mm longer and 10 mm wider but just as tall. As for the wheelbase, that will measure 3,090 mm, marking a 30 mm improvement.

Spy shots and spy video have shown the next-gen Carnival feature more sophisticated LED headlamps and familiar proportions. In addition to conventional petrol and diesel engine options, expect a plug-in hybrid system to be available in some markets. The electrified powertrain will likely be the same one that will be offered in the Hyundai Santa Fe starting later this year. Like the old model, the all-new model should be made in a number of three- and four-row seating layouts.

The 2021 Kia Carnival (2021 Kia Sedona) will likely have its world premiere at the 2020 New York International Auto Show in April. The next-gen model could be launched in India in 2022.