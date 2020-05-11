Next-gen 2021 Ford Endeavour imagined - IAB Rendering

The next-gen Ford Endeavour (next-gen Ford Everest) was spied for the first time in March and is expected to be in showrooms in 2021. IndianAutosBlog.com's pro illustrator Shoeb Kalania has worked on a rendering to show us the expected design of the 2021 Ford Endeavour.

The Ford Endeavour saw a drastic transformation with its previous full model change, when it moved to its third generation. The same will be the case when it gets the next lifecycle makeover and enters its fourth generation.

The 2021 Ford Endeavour will feature a lot more aggressive front fascia with significantly larger radiator grille, split headlamps, extra lower air intakes (on the sides) with a honeycomb grille and more muscular bumper. The rendered Mk6 Ford Endeavour’s front fascia is reminiscent of the Mk6 Ford Explorer that was unveiled last year. On the sides, too, a tougher look is expected on the upcoming mid-size SUV.

The interior of the next-gen Ford Endeavour will be way more upscale and refined than today’s model. The test mule that was spied in March had revealed a sleeker dashboard, a floating floor console, new flat-bottomed steering wheel, car-like horizontal AC vents (centre), electric parking brake and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Like every Ford Endeavour so far, the next one too would have a ladder-frame chassis. While there’s no word on the engines and transmissions, we expect at least the outgoing model’s 2.0-litre single-turbo and bi-turbo diesel engines, 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 10-speed automatic transmission to be available.

In India, the next-gen Ford Endeavour may arrive in the second half of 2021.