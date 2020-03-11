2021 Ford Endeavour (2021 Ford Everest) spied - Interior & suspension revealed

Introduced in November 2014, the third-gen Ford Endeavour (codename: Ford U375) is all set to be replaced in 2021. In a new development, the 2021 Ford Endeavour (2021 Ford Everest) has been spied for the first time.

China seems to be having a crucial role in the development of the next-gen Ford Endeavour. That is where it has been spied. The Blue Oval's teams in Australia and Thailand should also have substantial input in the same. Like the old Ford Endeavour, the next-gen model has traditional SUV proportions. However, it does feature split headlights, which is a trending design cue now globally. 18-inch double-spoke silver alloy wheels, shark fin antenna and a large panoramic sunroof can also be seen in the spy shots.

The interior of the 2021 Ford Endeavour has a plusher design, one that is more like that of a car than an SUV. The new steering wheel and dashboard both appear to be more compact. The new floor console appears to be positioned higher and the central AC vents are sleek, horizontal units (the old model has vertical units). The all-new mid-size SUV seems to feature a digital instrument cluster and an electric parking brake as well.

The 2021 Ford Endeavour uses a multi-link rear suspension (image gallery). It employs a four-cylinder engine with a horizontal layout, possibly a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. However, options will be available, presumably including the 2.0-litre turbo and twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel units of the current model. While the test mule probably has an 8-speed automatic transmission, 6-speed manual and 10-speed automatic transmissions should also be offered.

Ford may unveil the next-gen Endeavour sometime in the first half of 2021. The company may launch it in India as early as in the second half of the same year.

[Source: autohome.com.cn]