BS-VI 2020 Ford Endeavour with 2.0L diesel engine & 10-speed AT launched

The 2020 Ford Endeavour has been launched in India for a starting price of INR 29.55 lakh*. The biggest improvements in the new mid-size SUV are the BS-VI 2.0L EcoDiesel engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission.

The BS-VI 2.0-litre EcoDiesel engine powering the 2020 Ford Endeavour belongs to the Panther engine family. It’s made in single-turbo and twin-turbo versions, but India is getting only the former, as the latter is very costly. The single-turbo version has been tuned to produce 170 PS peak power and 420 Nm peak torque for the mid-size SUV sold in our market.

The 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and 3.2-litre turbocharged five-cylinder BS-IV diesel engine engines have been discontinued. The BS-VI 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine offers a 20% improvement in low-end torque over the former. Also, it is more refined and quieter with a 4-decibel reduction in idle noise. It offers a 20% improvement in low-end torque.

The new Ford Endeavour is the only mid-size SUV in India to be offered with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which delivers faster and smoother acceleration response. The fuel economy rating of the BS-VI version is 13.9 km/l (2WD)/12.4 km/l (4WD). The BS-VI version offers up to 14% improvement in fuel efficiency.

Along with the new engine and transmission, the Ford Endeavour has gained all-LED headlamps with the MY2020 update. The all-LED headlamps are encased in an all-new square lamp cluster and provide up to 20% lighting penetration for improved night-time visibility. They replace the HID headlamps, which were standard previously.

Also Read: India will get the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV

The 2020 Ford Endeavour’s prices range from INR 29.55-33.25 lakh*. These prices are effective only until 30 April 2020. Post the introductory period, on 1 May 2020, there will be a price hike of INR 70,000. Only customers booking their vehicle until 30 April 2020 will benefit from the current prices. The new model is available in Diamond White, Absolute Black and Diffused Silver colours now. The old model was offered in Moondust Silver and Sunset Red colours as well.

BS-VI Ford Endeavour vs. BS-IV Ford Endeavour - Prices*

Variants New Price

2020 Ford Endeavour BS-VI Old Price

Ford Endeavour BS-IV 2.0L EcoBlue Diesel Engine New 10-Speed Transmission 2.2L TDCi Diesel Engine 3.2L TDCi Diesel Engine Titanium 4X2 MT NA INR 29.20 Lakh NA Titanium 4X2 AT INR 29.55 Lakh NA NA Titanium+ 4X2 AT INR 31.55 Lakh INR 32.33 Lakh NA Titanium+ 4X4 AT INR 33.25 Lakh NA INR 34.70 Lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi