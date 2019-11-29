India will get the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV - Report

Earlier this month, Ford revealed its first all-electric SUV - the Mustang Mach-E. According to a new report, it will be launched in India, by 2021.

The Tesla Model Y rival reflects the Ford Mustang's character in its design with a similar long hood, wider rear haunches, tri-bar tail lights and badge and much more. At the front, it comes with a closed-off nose which looks futuristic and is flanked by sleek swept-back headlamps. These units make use of embedded LED DRLs. On the sides, it features buttons that pop open the doors. The doors can be operated with the use of a smartphone as well, and there is a keypad embedded into the B-pillar for the same purpose.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E features crossover-inspired aesthetics, while its fluidic and smooth design lines make it very appealing and up-market. Murat Gueler, Ford’s European design chief, says that “the approach was to put this car in a unique spot: only Ford can do Mustang. In the next few years there will be hundreds of EV nameplates, but with Mustang we can load up with emotion and drama.”

On the inside, the Ford Mustang Mach-E features a very minimalist cabin. Its plain-looking dashboard comes kitted with a 15.5-inch touchscreen which is used to controls and look-over the majority of its functions. It uses the Sync 4 operating system which accepts over-the-air updates. Furthermore, it also features a very neat-looking digital instrument cluster measuring 10.2-inches.

Based on a new Ford EV platform, christened as Global Electrified 2, or GE2, the Ford Mustang Mach-E features a modified C2 architecture. Also, it was previously claimed that Ford has even utilized designers' inputs into setting the platform’s dimensions thus allowing for the extension of the front hood which is considered a Mustang trait.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will be initially made available in two battery pack sizes and three output configurations. The entry-level variant will use a single motor which delivers power to the rear wheels with power sourced from either a 75 kWh battery and 258 PS motor or a 99 kWh battery and 289 PS motor. The system will deliver 416 Nm of peak torque in both the sub-configurations and will return a WLTP range of close to 450 km and 595 km, respectively.

Also Read: Ford Endeavour Sport (Ford Everest Sport) - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will be available in a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration as well, in two sub-configurations: 75 kWh/258 PS and 99 kWh/337 PS. These sub-configurations will have a maximum torque rating of 582 Nm. The 75 kWh/258 PS sub-configuration delivers a range of 419 km, while the 99 kWh/337 PS sub-configuration goes up to 540 km, under WLTP regulations..

In India, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will compete with the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace, both of which will arrive in showrooms next year.

[Source: autocarindia.com]