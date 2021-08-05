New Mahindra Scorpio Spied Again as Fans Wait for Mahindra XUV700 Launch

As we wait for the Mahindra XUV700 to launch, although an official date has not been announced yet; the homegrown automobile giant continues to test one of its other highly awaited products, the new Mahindra Scorpio. The upcoming Kia Seltos rival has been spotted once again and the spy pictures have surfaced online.

We can see in the latest spy shots that the new Mahindra Scorpio prototype continues to face extensive road testing with heavy camouflage. The company has been testing the updated model for quite some time now and is still very cautious about revealing any exterior features. However, there are a few key details that we have gathered from the previous spy shots and can figure out from the new ones.

The new Mahindra Scorpio will continue to have the popular tallboy stance that has been a part of the SUV ever since it was introduced in the market years ago. However, there might be some alterations in the dimensions. At the front, there would be a new front grille with both horizontal and vertical slats. The SUV would be using LED projector headlamps and come equipped with LED DRLs.

The side profile of the new Mahindra Scorpio would flaunt a set of new alloy wheels. At the back, we would get to see a roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop lamp, a rear wiper, and the side-opening tailgate. We would not be surprised to see a fresh setup of taillights equipped with LEDs.

Thanks to a bunch of previous spy shots, we also have a few details about the new Mahindra Scorpio interior. There will be ceiling-mounted speakers similar to what the company has used in the latest iteration of the highly popular Mahindra Thar. The updated SUV would also have a sunroof and brown upholstery with orange stitching. Some of the other features would include a 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls and silver garnishing, a revised dashboard and centre console, dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity, etc.

