Mercedes-Benz Celebrates 10 Years of V-Class with New Horizon Model

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 10 years of the V-Class with a stylish addition to its lineup—the V-Class Marco Polo HORIZON recreational vehicle. This high-end all-rounder is designed to blend luxurious comfort with practical versatility and is now available to order in Germany, starting at €58,939.95.

The new V-Class Marco Polo HORIZON features an upgraded design, including a striking front grille, adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights, and revamped rear elements. Inside, it boasts a widescreen cockpit with twin 12.3-inch displays, stylish air vents, wireless charging, and enhanced ambient lighting with 64 color options. Innovations like KEYLESS Start, steering wheel heating, and the upgraded MBUX system add convenience and sophistication.

Ideal for adventures and everyday use, it offers up to seven seats and five sleeping berths, including a reclining bench and a pop-up roof bed. Sliding doors on both sides, ample storage, and optional features like an external power connection and auxiliary heater ensure functionality. Six feature packages, including the AMG Line and Premium Plus, cater to diverse preferences.

With a compact height of under two meters and efficient OM654 diesel engine options, the Marco Polo HORIZON is as practical for city commutes as it is for weekend escapes. This latest addition perfectly caps off a decade of the V-Class redefining luxury and versatility in the XXL format.