Renault 5 E-Tech Electric Crowned “Car of the Year”

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric has made waves by winning the prestigious "Car of the Year" award at the first-ever London EV Show Awards. Recognized for various aspects like affordability, style, and city-friendly practicality, the pure-electric supermini stood out among its competitors.

Set to hit the market in January, the Renault 5 E-Tech starts at £22,995 OTR and pays homage to its iconic predecessor while delivering modern features. Highlights include a unique bonnet-mounted charging indicator, built-in Google services optimized for EVs, and bi-directional vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

With two battery options and a heat pump as standard, it offers an impressive range of up to 248 miles* and fast charging capabilities—reaching 80% in just 30 minutes*. Agile handling, cutting-edge tech, and a touch of nostalgia make the Renault 5 a standout in the electric vehicle market.

The award was presented at the London EV Show, held at ExCeL, which brought together industry leaders dedicated to advancing electric mobility. The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric’s recognition marks a significant step in its journey to redefine urban driving.

*WLTP certification pending, expected early 2025.