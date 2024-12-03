India: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Motorcycle Shatters Quarter-Mile Record at Valley Run

Ultraviolette has rewritten history, setting a new record for the fastest quarter-mile by an Indian motorcycle at the Valley Run, Aamby Valley, on December 1. The Ultraviolette F99 clocked an impressive 10.712 seconds, surpassing the previous record set in 2022. This achievement is part of the brand’s dual-record goal, with an attempt at the “Highest Top Speed for an Indian Motorcycle” still ahead.

Engineered entirely in India, the F99 boasts a revolutionary design featuring a carbon-fiber exoskeleton, 400V battery architecture, and a liquid-cooled drivetrain. Its cutting-edge electric powertrain propels it from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3 seconds and to 200 km/h in under 10 seconds, establishing it as India’s first superbike and redefining performance benchmarks.

The F99's innovations extend beyond records. Technologies developed for it, such as regenerative braking and fast charging, have been integrated into the F77 Mach 2, available across Ultraviolette’s UV Space Stations.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, said, “This is a huge moment of pride for India and Ultraviolette. Historically, we have always looked to the East or the West for the best performance vehicles. At Ultraviolette we are on a mission to change that narrative with the talent and knowledge within India. The record breaking run with the F99 – which has made it ‘The Fastest Indian’ motorcycle, is undisputed validation of the engineering and design prowess in India”.

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette, stated, "This record attempt is our answer to the ceiling the industry seems to have imposed on itself. Building technology for a peak-performance motorcycle like the F99 is a formidable challenge—it demands precision, innovation, and an unrelenting pursuit of perfection across aerodynamics, structural engineering, battery technology and vehicle electronics. We have been working tirelessly on the F99 Project for the past few months and we hope this sparks further waves of innovation across tech start-ups in India”.