New Mahindra Scorpio Interior Features Revealed in New Spy Shots

While we have witnessed several spy shots of the new Mahindra Scorpio in the past which had given us a hint of what all features the upcoming SUV would have on the outside. Now, a few new spy images have surfaced online revealing some interesting features of the car’s interior.

As per the spy shots, the new Mahindra Scorpio will be fitted with ceiling-mounted speakers similar to what the company has used in the latest iteration of the highly popular Mahindra Thar. Perhaps, this arrangement has been received well by the customers and thus Mahindra decided to incorporate it in the new Scorpio as well.

Another interesting feature that can be seen in the fresh spy pictures is the sunroof. Considering that sunroofs are quite popular among Indian car buyers, this addition should be welcomed by the customers with open arms. Apart from that, the new Mahindra Scorpio will be offering brown upholstery with orange stitching.

We can also see the 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls and silver garnishing. The new Mahindra Scorpio is also expected to come with a revised dashboard and centre console. In terms of other interior features, expect the SUV to have dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity, a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with MID, and more.

In terms of engine, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to have two - a 2.2L mHawk diesel mill and a 2.0L turbo-petrol. The new SUV would come with two transmission options - a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. It’s also being said that Mahindra would also introduce an AWD model of the new Scorpio.

