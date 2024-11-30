Limited-Run Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition Breaks Cover

Toyota has revealed the Supra A90 Final Edition, a limited-run masterpiece with just 300 units slated for production. This exclusive sports car will hit European roads in spring 2025, marking the end of an era for the celebrated Supra A90.

Based on an upgraded version of the iconic 2-door coupe, the Final Edition features enhanced brakes, a stiffer body, improved suspension, and aerodynamics. Toyota has fine-tuned the chassis, active differential control, and steering for sharper handling and reduced understeer. Brembo brakes with larger front discs and strengthened stabilizer bars, coupled with a rear underfloor brace structure, further elevate performance.

Under the hood, the revised intake system boosts output from 382 hp to a thrilling 429 hp, alongside 369 lb-ft of torque. The Final Edition also inherits adjustable KW suspension from the GR Supra GT4 for track-ready precision.

Riding on lightweight 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, this Final Edition delivers a stunning blend of power, agility, and exclusivity.