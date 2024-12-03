GPS Trackers - Why it is a must-have gadget?

Whether it is a luxury icon or a family car, cars have different sentimental value for different owners. Now that it is evolving to be a self-driving car it is time to look at how we can protect it from the dangers on the road. Most of the security features in the car is primarily focussing on driver and passenger safety, in which both of them are within the car. Consider for example the interesting feature that Volkswagen brought to us. In the Volkswagen models the car itself detects if the driver is unconscious and takes remedial steps to provide safety to the driver. Intimately the car comes to a halt on it is on.

Like this, the safety features are enhancing day after day to provide the passengers with comfort and security while driving. But what about the safety of the car itself? Such feature-rich cars come with a higher price tag and it is important to invest in car security before hitting the road.

GPS trackers have been in the market for quite a long time now. Like any other technology, GPS trackers have undergone a lot of upgrades over the years. The first stage of GPS Trackers was relying on SMS. The user receives an SMS based on the alert settings with location to the coordinates. The problem with such a system was the absence of live tracking and inaccurate location. But that was back in the day were there wasn’t enough internet coverage in the world.

Now the internet has made an evolution and communication devices have evolved to have much better functionality as well. Coming into 2024, GPS trackers have a very significant role to play in safeguarding the car. Let’s look at some of its features.

Live tracking and alerts

As we have discussed earlier, live tracking was far beyond our dream back in the early 20’s. Now the GEO satellites have been strengthened and different countries have developed, they’re of GPS systems live tracking is one of the coolest features ever. The presence of M2M SIM cards that can connect to any network in any location has reduced connectivity problems. Also, superfast 4G networks made it accurate when it comes to GPS tracking.

To enhance the security features and less reliance upon manual actions, these devices have incorporated so many additional features such as driver recognition, Engine ignition etc to make it a more reliable gadget than ever. The alerts are a way of informing the owner if the vehicle is not within the boundaries set by them. Common alerts include GEO fencing, Speed alert, Vibrational alert and SOS alert. All of these alerts have their own dedicated use case scenarios and the name itself is self-explanatory.

Tracking Portal

Now everything runs on software. It bridges the gap between the machines and users in the most convenient way possible. Modern cars also run on powerful software algorithms that detect, analyse and take action. Like this, tracking also involves software support to decode the coordinates and send the alerts. The overall functionalities and performance of the tracking device rely on how good the software that comes with it is. One can operate this software on PC, mobiles and even from the smartwatch itself.

In short, businesses as well as individuals have their own reason to install the tracking device. It is high time to have such a device on vehicles considering the information they can store and propagate to the owner even abroad.