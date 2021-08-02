Mahindra XUV700 Colour Options Digitally Imagined - Blue, Black, Silver

The exterior design of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 has been completely exposed thanks to the latest spy shots in which the new SUV can be seen in a light brown colour. Now, we have come across a bunch of new pictures (check the gallery at the end for all pics) that have been created by using the same spy images and show us how Mahindra’s latest product will look in blue, black, and silver colour options.

These new images are basically digital renderings trying to showcase how the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 would look in different colour options. We have the SUV in blue, black, and silver paint schemes. We find that the first two look better than the last one. What do you think?

It’s to be noted that these are not the official colour options of the new Mahindra XUV700. The upcoming SUV will indeed be available in a variety of paint schemes which would include a light brown shade that we have seen in the latest spy images. Apart from that, Mahindra is likely to add a maroon colour option; we’ve seen it in previous spy shots. The entire colour palette will be known in the near future when the SUV is finally launched.

Speaking of, while there’s no official statement regarding the launch of the new Mahindra XUV700, several speculations suggest that it could happen on 2nd October, the same date on which the new Mahindra Thar was introduced last year. When launched, the XUV700 will lock horns with the Kia Seltos, Tata Safari 2021, and the likes.

In terms of features, the Mahindra XUV700 would come equipped with a lot of them. For instance, the SUV will have smart door handles, full LED lighting, striking-looking alloy wheels, driver assist safety features, large digital displays for the infotainment and the instrument cluster, and whatnot. Engine options would include a 2.0L turbo petrol motor and a 2.0L diesel mill. Mahindra is likely to offer both manual and automatic options with both engines. In fact, it is also being speculated that the lower variants of the new XUV700 will have FWD whereas the higher-end version would be offered with AWD.