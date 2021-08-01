Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari 2021 - Which SUV Looks Better?

One of the main rivals of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is the highly popular 2021 Tata Safari that has been in the Indian market for quite a while now and also garnered its own share of fan following. While Mahindra is yet to launch the XUV700, the exterior design of the new SUV has been completely revealed thanks to the bunch of latest spy shots. Since now we know how the new XUV will look like, we thought to put it up against the 2021 Tata Safari and see which one’s the better-looking SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari 2021 - Front Fascia

The 2021 Safari borrows design cues from the Tata Harrier and, hence, has a familiar front end. The high-mounted LED DRLs and low-positioned headlamps along with the signature front grille project an eye-catching image.

On the other hand, the new XUV700’s front end is dominated by the SUV’s large LED headlamps, DRLs and turn signals. This setup is surely going to be a head-turner. However, the flat vertical profile of the front end seems too abrupt. Perhaps, it would look better in person.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari 2021 - Side Profile

One of the key design elements of the 2021 Tata Safari’s side profile is its wheel arches that go well with the SUV’s overall look and also impart a masculine character. Boosting that image are the roof rails and a sharp crease that starts at the front door and meets the taillight. The alloy wheels bring the sportiness quotient into the equation.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 has a rather simple side profile with not much happening on the doors except for the segment-first smart door handles. The windows are quite large. While they will provide a roomier feeling on the inside, they don’t seem to be helping in enhancing the SUV’s visual appeal. On the contrary, the alloy wheels will definitely draw attention.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari 2021 - Rear End

We think that the rear end of the 2021 Tata Safari looks better than its front end. The taillights are of the right dimensions and connected with each other with a black horizontal slat bearing the company’s logo finished in chrome. The roof-mounted spoiler helps in enhancing the rear look. Overall, things seem to be in proportion.

Coming to the new Mahindra XUV700, just like the huge headlights, the taillights of the new SUV are also quite large covering a good amount of space at the back. This could be either “love it or hate it” kind of an element. The bridge between the taillights has a sharp design that is in accordance with the pointy edge of the taillights. Mahindra has also added a roof-mounted spoiler. On a whole, the rear end of the upcoming SUV looks quite busy.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari 2021 - Verdict

So, which one of the two SUVs is better-looking? Well, even though the 2021 Tata Safari resembles the Tata Harrier from many angles, it still is a rugged-looking SUV. On the other hand, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 tries to bring something fresh to the table with its large headlamps and taillights and sporty alloy wheels. However, since the XUV700 is yet to be launched, we would like to reserve our judgement until we get to have a look at Mahindra’s latest offering in person.

Which one of these two do you think is a better-looking SUV? Let us know in the comments.

Mahindra XUV700 Images Source