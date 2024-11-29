2024 BMW M2 Facelift Lands in India with a Rs 1.03 Crore Price Tag

BMW has launched the 2024 BMW M2 facelift in India, priced at Rs 1.03 crore (ex-showroom). The compact 2-door coupe will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU).

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “The second-generation BMW M2 has continued to set standards in its segment and is considered a quintessential dynamic driver’s car. The model offers unparalleled driving pleasure with its combination of compact dimensions, a particularly potent powertrain and impressive driving dynamics. All complemented by unmistakable looks. The new BMW M2 raises the bar further up with even more power, greater visual impact than ever and innovative equipment features. It is ideally equipped to write the next chapter in the BMW M brand’s history of success in this segment.”

The updated BMW M2 flaunts a bold design with an M Frameless kidney grille, horizontal bars, and a racecar-inspired diffuser. It features black exhaust tips and can be customized with a sunroof or a carbon roof. The coupe sits on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M light-alloy wheels, paired with M Sport brake calipers.

Inside, the cabin boasts a BMW Curved Display combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by BMW’s Operating System 8.5. Premium options include M Carbon bucket seats, M Alcantara steering, and Carbon Fibre interior trim.

Under the hood, the BMW M2 packs a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine delivering 473 BHP and 600 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic. It features Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport Differential, and M high-performance brakes.

The M2 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds with the automatic (4.2 seconds with the manual) and offers a top speed of 285 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

