New Limited-Edition KTM RC Inspired by Moto2 Bikes Teased

KTM has released a teaser video on its social media channels which tells us that the Austrian brand will unveil a new motorcycle on 20 July. While the company has not revealed the name of the upcoming model, the details shown in the teaser footage suggest that it’s going to be a limited-edition KTM RC inspired by Moto2 race bikes.

The teaser video begins by showing the chassis of the upcoming KTM RC. Unsurprisingly, it’s painted orange. The footage also reveals that this model will be limited to only 100 units worldwide. The new motorcycle will be hand-built and is likely to be created only for track use. The video clip also suggests that the new limited-edition KTM RC will be inspired by Moto2 race machines.

No further information about the new limited-edition KTM RC has been disclosed. More details of the motorcycle will be revealed on 20 July when the company will unveil the machine.

KTM’s RC series of motorcycles is known for its track-focused design and high-performance engine. Irrespective of the displacement, these machines deliver thrilling performance that is matched with their nimble handling characteristics. It would be interesting to see what technologies and traits of Moto2 bikes KTM would have used in the upcoming limited-edition RC motorcycle.

In other news, the KTM 790 Adventure has been spied sans camouflage in India. While there is no official statement regarding the launch of the KTM 790 Adventure in India as of now, it’s being speculated that the ADV would start reaching the dealerships in the upcoming festive season. We are expecting KTM India to reveal official details in this regard in the near future.

Also, KTM India has reduced the price of the 250 Adventure model. The quarter-litre ADV has now become nearly INR 25,000 more affordable. However, this reduced price is applicable only for a limited period.