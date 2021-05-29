Is this the Fastest KTM RC 390 in India?

While the KTM 390 Duke is sort of a jack-of-all-trades, its faired sibling, the KTM RC 390 is a track-oriented motorcycle. Its razor-sharp handling characteristics, powerful and peppy engine, and demanding riding ergonomics make it a fun bike to do a track day with. In fact, people tend to tinker around with this motorcycle to make it go even faster on a race track. However, what we have here today is claimed to be the fastest KTM RC 390 in India.

Meet the KTM RC 390 Roadrace Special. It’s been built by Bengaluru-based Race Concepts, who’ve been in the business for many years now. They have a state-of-the-art 15,000 sq ft facility where all the magic happens. The RC 390 Roadrace Special has been designed purely for racing purposes. In fact, this motorcycle has been used in 8 professional races under the 301-400cc Pro-Stock category in 2020 and won 5 of them. Race Concepts says that this is the fastest KTM RC 390 in India with the highest straight-line speed and acceleration. Unfortunately, we don’t have any figures.

Understandably, a plethora of changes had to be done to make this the fastest KTM RC 390 in India. As per the information available, the motorcycle runs on a revised engine that features several restricted modifications. Parts such as a custom camshaft, valvetrain, etc have been installed along with a suitable intake system and race exhaust system. The result is an engine that puts out 70hp! For reference, the stock RC 390 has got 44hp.

Some of the other modifications that have been incorporated in this RC 390 include 3-way adjustable K-tech front and rear suspension, in-house developed race chassis, custom composite body panels, custom wiring harness, different ECU, and whatnot. Overall, this is a seriously modified KTM RC 390 that can give some bigger motorcycles a scare. What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.

