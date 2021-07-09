KTM India has announced a 14-day Great Ladakh Adventure Tour exclusively for KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure owners in the country. The event will be organised under the property of KTM Pro-Experiences and led by KTM experts covering specially curated and uncharted routes in the region.

Timeline & Route

The Great Ladakh Adventure Tour will be conducted from 21 August to 3 September. It promises to be an experience perfectly suited for KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure motorcycles and owners.

Special routes have been curated through the less travelled paths of Pangong Tso, Tso Moriri and Siachen by Padma Shri Ajeet Bajaj and his team at Snow Leopard Adventures – an award-winning tourism company. Riders will conquer over 2,300 km traversing multiple terrains like tarmac, hills, sand dunes, dry riverbeds, slush, gravel, mud, river crossing, forests and twisties. The route planned is as follows - Chandigarh - Manali - Jispa - Sarchu - Leh - Nubhra Valley - Pangong Tso - TsoMoriri - Sarchu - Manali - Chandigarh.

The Great Ladakh Adventure Tour will be led by KTM Experts - Varad More, Nilesh Dhumal & Sangram Patil - who will also conduct pre-tour mentorship sessions and train the riders for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. There will also be a special motivational talk by Padma Shri Ajeet Bajaj which will set the tone for the tour. One of the key highlights of the tour is the special set of high-altitude Adventure Academy training at Nubra, which will be conducted at 12000+ ft.

How to Participate?

KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure owners can register themselves for the Great Ladakh Adventure Tour online. The entire tour will cost INR 35,000. One of the key inclusions in the tour cost is the Adventure Sports Insurance cover up to INR 5 lakh per person.