KTM 790 Adventure Spied in India, to Launch in Upcoming Festive Season?

We’ve been hearing about the KTM 790 Adventure coming to India for quite a while now. Earlier reports suggested that the twin-cylinder ADV from Austria would be entering the Indian market by the end of 2020. Later on, it was expected to be introduced by March 2021. But now, it seems that things are finally falling into place and the KTM 790 Adventure would be launched soon as it has been spied in flesh.

KTM 790 Adventure Spy Shots

The 790 Adventure that has been caught on camera is rocking the highly popular orange paint scheme. We can also see the ADV’s 5-inch fully digital and colour TFT display. What missing on the motorcycle is the pair of rearview mirrors and windshield. Perhaps, they have been removed while the bike was in transit.

KTM 790 Adventure Launch in India

While there is no official statement regarding the launch of the KTM 790 Adventure in India as of now, it’s being speculated that the ADV would start reaching the dealerships in the upcoming festive season. We are expecting KTM India to reveal official details in this regard in the near future.

KTM 790 Adventure Specs

Powering the 790 Adventure is the same 799cc parallel-twin engine that we have already experienced in the KTM 790 Duke. However, it’s going to be in its Euro5/BS6 state of tune for the ADV. The liquid-cooled motor is capable of producing 94 bhp of maximum power and 88 Nm of peak torque.

KTM 790 Adventure Features

The suspension setup includes a pair of WP Apex 43mm USD front forks with 200mm of travel and WP Apex rear monoshock with the same amount of travel. The motorcycle runs on a 21-in front and 18-in rear wire-spoke wheel setup that uses dual-purpose tyres. The ground clearance is a healthy 233mm and the ADV tips the weight scale at 189 kg.

