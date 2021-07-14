After Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 250 Adventure Price Dropped Significantly

It was earlier this month when the Bajaj Dominar 250 received a massive price cut and hence, became much more affordable than one of its key rivals, the Suzuki Gixxer 250. Now, it’s the KTM 250 Adventure whose price has been dropped significantly.

The KTM 250 Adventure used to retail at INR 2,54,995, however, with the latest price revision, the 250cc ADV now costs INR 2,30,003. That’s a cut of nearly INR 25,000 which is indeed a big amount. The KTM 390 Adventure’s younger sibling offered a good overall package, however, it had seen its share of criticism because of its hefty price tag. Well, that shouldn’t be an issue now, right?

While KTM India has reduced the price of the 250 Adventure, it is to be noted that this new price is valid only for a limited period. Customers can purchase the quarter-litre ADV at its lower price tag from 14 July 2021 to 31 August 2021. KTM India might extend the offer but it’s advised that if you’ve been planning to buy the 250 Adventure, perhaps, now would be a good time to speed things up and finalise your decision.

KTM India has not revealed the reason behind the 250 Adventure price cut. Perhaps, the company has been able to bring the production costs down. However, on the contrary, KTM India had hiked the prices of its entire Duke, RC, and Adventure lineup earlier this month blaming the increased raw material costs.

In other news, last month, India Yamaha had revised the pricing of the FZ 25. The quarter-litre motorcycle previously used to retail at INR 1,53,600. It’s now available at INR 1,34,800. That’s a price reduction of a whopping INR 18,800!

All prices are ex-showroom