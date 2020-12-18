New heavy-duty Okinawa electric scooter to launch in first quarter of 2021

It was revealed earlier this month that two new Okinawa electric scooters are slated to be launched in 2021, however, no specific timeline was announced. Out of the two products, one will be a heavy-duty model targeted for commercial usage whereas the other one will be a high-performance EV. Now, as per a new media report, Okinawa is planning to introduce the heavy-duty electric scooter in the first quarter of next year.

Apart from its new heavy-duty electric scooter, Okinawa is also expected to launch the Oki100, its first electric motorcycle, in Q1 2021. Now, it would be interesting to see which EV comes out first. Or, perhaps, both would be launched together. What do you think? The Okinawa Cruiser electric scooter, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, is also said to reach the dealerships in 2021. Exactly when? That information remains behind the curtain as of now.

Coming back to Okinawa’s upcoming heavy-duty electric scooter, it will be a new model based on the existing technologies. However, it will be designed to suit the B2B requirements. Therefore, it will consist of features such as a sturdy frame, luggage-carrying space/capacity, etc. Since it will be used for commercial purposes, it would have low running and acquisition costs and a higher range. It will rival with the Hero Electric Nyx range and the likes. The latest media report also states that Okinawa is likely to make its heavy-duty electric scooter available for both commercial usage as well as private owners.

[Source: HT Auto]