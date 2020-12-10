Okinawa electric scooters with lead-acid batteries discontinued

Okinawa has announced the discontinuation of its electric scooters that have lead-acid batteries. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer will use lithium-ion batteries in its products moving forward.

Okinawa says that back in the day, the lead-acid battery packs were the most advanced option available in the market. However, with the fast-paced developments in the field, now there are better choices available. As a result, the EV-maker has opted for lithium-ion batteries and will use it in its future products. This will not only enhance the efficiency of the Okinawa electric scooters but also provide an option to the customers for detachable battery packs.

Also Read: Okinawa R30 electric scooter launched, priced at INR 58,992

Speaking on the matter, Jeetender Sharma - MD and Founder, Okinawa, said:

We are shifting to 100% lithium-ion battery pack based two-wheelers. When we launched the brand, lead acid was the most advanced option available in the market. Now with rigorous growth of the industry and the brand, we have taken a step ahead and have discontinued lead-acid battery pack-based products. Not only will Okinawa products be equipped with lithium-ion battery packs offering efficiency, but they will also come with detachable batteries ensuring convenience to the users.

Okinawa entered the electric two-wheeler industry with the launch of the Ridge followed by four other electric scooters with lead-acid batteries in a short period. So far, the company has sold more than 34,000 units of lead-acid based electric scooters. In total, it has retailed over 74,500 units and plans to target selling around 90,000 units by the end of the current fiscal year.

In other news, Okinawa had launched its Eco App earlier this year. This mobile application is built for the iPraise and Ridge range of electric scooters. The new Okinawa Eco App comes loaded with a plethora of features to enhance the overall ownership experience.

For more Okinawa updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.