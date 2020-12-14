Two new Okinawa electric scooters to be launched in 2021 - Report

Okinawa is expected to launch two new electric scooters in 2021. Out of the two products, one will be a heavy-duty model targeted for commercial usage whereas the other one will be a high-performance EV.

Electric scooters are already being used for several kinds of delivery services. However, Okinawa is planning to come up with a new product that will be designed based on the B2B requirements. It will rival with the Hero Electric Nyx range and the likes. An electric scooter for B2B segment would need to be easy on the pocket and have low running costs, higher range, and larger load-carrying capacity.

Also Read: Okinawa electric scooters with lead-acid batteries discontinued

Speaking with carandbike, Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa, said:

We are coming with a product for the B2B segment. We understand that the B2B market is also important like the food delivery and courier market. Currently, people are using ICE engine motorcycles or scooters or maybe many are already using our scooters. However, that scooter is designed based on the B2C [customer's needs]. So we are planning to come with one product that is specifically designed for the B2B requirement with a load-carrying capacity.

As far as the new, high-performance Okinawa electric scooter is concerned, it is also under development, however, no details are available at the moment. It is expected to be a premium offering from Gurgaon-based EV-maker and come equipped with a plethora of useful and attractive features. Since it would be a performance-oriented model, it would be interesting to see how well a range it would have.

Apart from the two new products, Okinawa will also launch the Cruiser electric scooter next year. However, we do not have an exact timeline as of now. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

For more Okinawa updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: carandbike.com]