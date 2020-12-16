EeVe electric scooters Ahava, Atreo have a claimed running cost of 15p/km

The two new EeVe electric scooters that have been introduced in the Indian market are the EeVe Ahava and EeVe Atreo. The Orissa-based company claims that both the EVs are capable of providing a low running cost of just 15 paise per km.

The EeVe Ahava has been launched at INR 55,000*. It has a maximum range of 70 km and is available in two dual-tone colour options - blue/black and red/black. On the other hand, the EeVe Atreo is dearer than its sibling. It carries a price tag of INR 64,900*. It offers a slightly better range - 100 km - and is available in one dual-tone colour option (red/black) and one single-tone paint scheme (grey).

Speaking at the launch of the new electric scooters, Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-founder and Director, EeVe India, said:

We are more than excited to add to new variants of electric scooters besides the existing lineup. We aim to establish ourselves as one of the pioneers in manufacturing electric scooters in the near future. Our vehicles are designed keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the Indian two-wheeler users. So, EeVe is perfect for your style, comfort and utility.

Both the new EeVe electric scooters are available with a 5-year standard warranty. Their batteries are under the 1-year warranty plan. There are pocket-friendly EMI options for interested buyers. Both the models come equipped with features such as Geo-tagging, Geo-fencing, remote immobilisation, and more. They have a 250W motor and are said to provide a low running cost of just 15 paise per km.

With the launch of the new Ahava and Atreo, EeVe India now has a total of six electric scooters in its product line-up; the other being the Xeniaa, Wind, 4U, and Your.

*Ex-showroom