Okinawa Oki100 electric motorcycle launch slated for 2021 - Report

The Okinawa Oki100 is scheduled to be launched in the Indian market next year. It will be Okinawa’s first electric motorcycle. It is likely to start arriving at the dealerships by March 2021.

It seems that 2021 is going to be a pretty busy year for Okinawa. The EV-maker has recently revealed that it will launch the Okinawa Cruiser next year. It is also planning to introduce two new electric scooters; one will be a heavy-duty model targeted for commercial usage whereas the other one will be a high-performance EV. Now, the Gurgaon-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that its first electric motorcycle, the Okinawa Oki100, will also see the light of the day in 2021.

The Okinawa Oki100 would have already been on sale by now, however, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the company’s plans off track. There are no solid details about the upcoming electric motorcycle. However, based on the previous data, it should come equipped with features such as a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, swappable battery pack, fast charging support, full-LED lighting, front and rear disc brakes and single-channel ABS.

Okinawa had earlier stated that except for the battery cells, all the parts and components of the Oki100 will be manufactured in India. While we don’t have the official figures regarding the battery capacity and range, Okinawa has revealed that the electric motorcycle will use lithium-ion batteries and have a top speed of 100 km/h. When launched, the Oki100’s main rival will be the Revolt RV400. As for the pricing, it is expected to cost around INR 1 lakh.

In other news, Okinawa has discontinued its electric scooters that used lead-acid batteries. Moving forward, the company will only use lithium-ion batteries in its products.

[Source: carandbike.com]