New details about MG ZS EV's self-rental plans emerge - Report

The MG ZS EV made its official debut in India last week. While Bengaluru-based Lithium Urban Technologies has already announced its plans of including the all-electric SUV in its fleet, new details about the self-rental plans have emerged in a report published by livemint.com.
Lithium Urban Technologies, India's largest electric vehicle (EV) B2B fleet provider, has a current fleet of 1,000 EVs. The company plans to acquire 100 units of the MG ZS EV in the future. This means that there will be sufficient units up for grabs.
Lithium Urban Technologies will offer the MG ZS EV only for executive rentals and inter-city travel. For inter-city travel, routes such as Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Jaipur Agra are under consideration. Currently, the company has deployed a majority of EVs from Tata Motors and Mahindra. It has also announced the induction of 500 EVs including 400 units of Tigor Electric and 100 units of future models from Tata Motors, such as the Nexon EV that will be unveiled on 19 December.
The MG ZS EV employs a CATL-sourced 44.5 kWh battery pack which powers an electric motor generating 143 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of torque. Its range is 340 km. Some of the key features of this SUV include projector headlights, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, electric parking brake, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, panoramic sky roof and driving modes.
The MG ZS EV will be launched in the country in January 2020. It will likely be priced between INR 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).
[Source: livemint.com]