5 Unique/First-in-Segment Features Of MG Gloster

The MG Gloster is a formidable SUV if you are in the market for a proper seven-seater 4x4 vehicle. While its rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavor have been around in the market quite some time, the MG Gloster being the newest offering in this segment stands out for its new-age technologies and gadgets and luxurious interior. Moreover, given its sheer size, no other SUV in this segment quite has the street presence as the Gloster. Here, we are going tell you about five unique and segment-first features that the MG Gloster gets over its rivals - the Fortuner and the Endeavor.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The biggest party trick the MG Gloster has up its sleeve is the Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The Gloster is currently the most affordable vehicle in the Indian market to be offered with ADAS Tech. One of the most unique features of ADAS is the Adaptive Cruise Control System. When using cruise control, this feature enhances safety by automatically slowing down and maintaining a safe distance when it has approached a vehicle in front. It also gets several other novel features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Auto Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning and even a Driver Fatigue Reminder System.

Best In Class Third-Row Space

Owing to its rather humongous size, the MG Gloster has very generous space in its third row which, incidentally, is also the best-in-class. There's ample headroom and more than sufficient legroom. Although you sit a bit low, when it comes to outright space, this is easily the best third row among SUVs in this segment. In fact, the third row is wide enough to seat three children in decent comfort. You could perhaps even compare the space on offer with larger, full-size luxury SUVs. Third row passengers even get cupholders, USB and 12V charging, and dedicated AC vents.

Also Read : MG Gloster Real World Mileage and Performance Test - Video

Twin-Turbo Diesel Engine

Higher-spec variants of the MG Gloster come powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 218hp and 480Nm. It is the only SUV in the segment with twin turbochargers, which also makes it way more powerful than the Ford Endeavor and slightly more powerful than even the new Toyota Fortuner. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with power being sent to all four wheels via an on-demand 4WD system. The Gloster also features an intelligent start/stop feature that greatly helps in aiding fuel efficiency.

64-Color Ambient Lighting

The interior of the Gloster is not just about tech and gadgets, but it also has a very high feel good factor. Apart from the premium quality leather for the upholstery and soft-touch materials all around, what really lifts the mood inside the cabin is its 64-color ambient lighting package. This feature is way more sophisticated and miles ahead of what the competition has to offer. You can very conveniently control the color of the light and even its intensity from the touchscreen infotainment system.

Massage Seats With Memory Function

This again is a standout segment-first feature that the Gloster boasts off. With a simple touch of a button on the driver's seat, you can activate a massage function to relax yourself. The driver seat also gets 12-way electronically adjustable option as well as two memory set options to pre-set the position. Moreover, both the front seats get ventilation function. Ventilated front seats with massage function is a true luxury car feature and that's typically the impression the Gloster wants to make on you, of being a comfortable luxurious SUV.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motor updates and other four-wheeler news.