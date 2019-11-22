MG establishes EV charging stations to gear up for ZS EV launch

MG Motor India is all set to launch the ZS EV in January 2020. The same will be officially unveiled on 5th December 2019. While it was rumored that select MG dealerships have already started accepting bookings of the ZS EV before its launch, our dealer sources suggest otherwise.

Now, in order to gear up for the launch of the ZS EV, its second product in the market, MG Motor India has set up a public 50kW DC fast charging station at its flagship store in Gurugram. Also, it has partnered with Fortum, a Finnish clean energy major, in order to install similar facilities in South Delhi, West Delhi and Noida. Moreover, MG has already installed a total of six 50kW DC charging stations at its dealerships around Bengaluru, Ahemdabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, thereby covering all the initial launch cities for the ZS EV.

The company will offer free charging at these locations to all the ZS EV owners but only for a stipulated time period. Apart from that, these charging facilities will also be available for other EV owners who have registered with “Fortum Charge & Drive India” mobile app and use EVs compatible either with Japanese CHAdeMO or European CCS charging standards.

MG ZS EV will be available for self-drive rentals post its launch in January 2020. It will be only available for corporate usage and inter-city travel. MG has announced in the past that it is expecting to sell close to 2,000-3,000 units of ZS EV in India annually.