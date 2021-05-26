In just two years since the commencement of local operations, MG Motor India has already built a loyal customer base in the country, all thanks to the massively popular Hector range. This is testified by the fact that some existing MG Hector owners have further upgraded to either the Hector 2021 (facelift) and some, even the larger MG Hector Plus models. More importantly, both customer bases have realized over 95% resale value for their old Hector SUV, another testament to how well Hector has been received in India.

In the first instance, a pre-facelift MG Hector owner upgraded to the 2021 MG Hector facelifted model, realizing 96% resale value for his pre-facelift model. The customer moved from the top-spec Sharp trim of the pre-facelift model to the Sharp trim of the 2021 facelifted model, paying just INR 1.69 lakh extra to take home the new version. As for the brand, they were successful in retaining a customer in the MG family. Earlier this year, MG Motor introduced a mid-life facelift for the Hector, and the aforementioned customer, already being a fan of the brand, was obviously tempted to upgrade to the new model.

As part of its 2021 update, MG Motor introduced a new chrome-studded design for the grille which gives the Hector a far more premium and upmarket feel. The carmaker also upgraded the 17-inch wheels of the pre-facelift model to a new 5-split-spoke dual-tone 18-inch design, which really improved the stance of the SUV. The red reflective strip connecting the tail lamps at the rear was also replaced by a new black insert. Inside, MG introduced a new dual-tone black-and-beige upholstery theme, giving it a much more luxurious feel. It also saw the addition of several new features such as wireless charging, ventilated seats for both driver and front passenger, auto-dimming IRVMs and even an updated i-SMART system with industry-first Hinglish voice command function.

In another instance, an MG Hector owner exchanged and upgraded to the MG Hector Plus model, yet again realizing a net resale value of 95% for the Hector that the customer had purchased a year back. The customer got a value of INR 15.60 lakh for his one-year-old car. The customer had the Hector in its mid-spec Smart DCT variant, which was purchased at a price of INR 16.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In upgrading to the MG Hector Plus, the customer upgraded from the mid-spec Smart DCT variant of the Hector to top-spec Sharp trim of the Hector Plus. In the end, the customer additionally had to pay just INR 3 lakh for the new model at INR 18.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). MG offers the Hector Plus in both 6- and 7-seater variants, with powertrain options remaining identical to that of the Hector. These are not just examples of MG Motor India having built a loyalcustomer base in the country, but it also exemplifies the massive resale value the MG Hector range enjoys in the market.

