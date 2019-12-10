Tata Nexon EV official unveiling postponed to 19 December 2019

The Tata Nexon EV which was previously reported to make its official debut on 16 December 2019 will now be revealed on 19 December 2019. If you, recall this isn't the first time the date of this event has been changed; originally the official reveal date was 15 December 2019. The cause of this delay isn't known at the moment.

A previous report claimed that the Tata Nexon EV will only be made available in only Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai at launch. The company has started training the dealership staff and prearing the outlets with EV charging infrastructure to prepare for the Nexon EV launch.

The Tata Nexon EV has been teased multiple times in a series of official videos posted on social media by the company. It will sport an exterior design based on the upcoming facelifted model which will likely roll out in early 2020. The Nexon EV will feature the IP67 standard certified Ziptron EV powertrain which will be offered with a 8-years warranty. The range of the Nexon EV has been claimed to be around 300 km.

The Tata Nexon EV will be a simpler and more cost effective option in the comparison to the Hyundai Kona Electric and the upcoming MG ZS EV which will be launched in January 2020. Expect it to have a starting price of no more than INR 15 lakh (ex-showroom) which will be its definite advantage over other electrric SUVs present in the market today.