MG ZS EV to be available at self-drive rentals from January 2020

MG is all set to launch its second product in the Indian market which will be the ZS EV, earlier known as eZS. It will debut in India on 5 December 2019 and will go on sale in January next year. In the recent updates, Lithium Urban Technologies, India's largest electric vehicle (EV) fleet provider has joined hands with MG Motor India in a bid to provide ZS EV from its self-drive/ rental platform from January 2020.

Lithium has announced that the ZS EV will be made available to customers only for corporate usage and inter-city travel. MG will launch the ZS EV in India in a phased manner. The all-electric SUV will initially be launched only in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. But later next year, the company might add up more cities to the list. MG has announced previously that it is expecting to sell close to 2,000-3,000 units of ZS EV in India annually.

The MG ZS EV is 4,314 mm long, 1,809 mm wide and 1,620 mm/1,644 mm tall. It has a 2,585 mm wheelbase and a 161 mm ground clearance. It uses an electric motor which generates 110 kW (150 PS) of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. A CATL-sourced 44.5 kWh battery pack comes standard, which offers a driving range (NEDC) of 335 km on a full charge. It comes loaded with features such as projector headlights, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, electric parking brake, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, panoramic sky roof and driving modes.

When launched, the MG ZS EV is expected to retail in the range of INR 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom). Most probably, it will be cheaper than its arch-rival, Hyundai Kona Electric.