MG ZS EV debuts in India, to be launched next month [Update]

Update: Walkaround video and live image gallery from the debut event added to the story.

The MG ZS EV made its debut in India at a press event today and will be launched in the country next month. A month or so before the launch, most of its details have been revealed at the debut event.

Unlike the Hyundai Kona Electric, the MG ZS EV looks like a proper SUV with traditional proportions that are preferred by Indian customers. It packs an IP67-rated 44.5 kWh battery pack as standard. Manufactured in cooperation by parent company SAIC Motor & CATL, this battery pack offers a range of 340 km.

The MG ZS EV’s electric drive system is manufactured by United Automotive Electronic Systems, a joint venture between Bosch and Zhong-Lian Automotive Electronics. There’s a single motor mounted at the front, generating 143 PS and 353 Nm of torque. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 8.5 seconds with this configuration.

There are five ways to charge the MG ZS EV in India. The most basic way is to plug an onboard charging cable included with the purchase into a 15-ampere socket. Second is an AC fast charger, which MG will install at the customer’s home/office. Then there’s the option of a 50 kW DC fast charger, many of which are installed at select MG dealerships across the country. The 50 kW DC fast chargers installed at MG dealerships will be available for use 24x7.

MG is also setting up an extended charging network at select MG dealerships across satellite towns and key routes. The fifth option is ‘charge on-the-go’, a roadside assistance program in partnership with Allianz. MG will provide a 7.4 kW charger AC Mini Plus Charger with every ZS EV. It has partnered with Delta Electronics and Exicom Power Solutions for AC charging setup.

A full charge using Delta Electronics’ 7.4 kW AC Mini Plus Charger takes 6-8 hours. Exicom Power Solutions is helping MG build its AC fast-charging infrastructure. eChargeBays, another partner of MG for the ZS EV project in India, will install them at customers’ home or office.

As for the 50 kW DC fast chargers’ network, it is being set up by Fortum. This charger can charge up 80% of the battery in less than an hour. The DC fast charging locations can be found on the MG iSmart app, which is not only on the smartphone but also in the infotainment system of the SUV. Enabled by TomTom, these locations will be displayed on the maps for easy navigation.

Projector headlamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, PM 2.5 air filter, iSmart EV 2.0 infotainment system with connected vehicle features enabled, eSIM and Wi-Fi and panoramic sunroof covering 90% of the roof are some of the key features of the MG ZS EV.

The MG ZS EV will be sold in only five locations initially, namely Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. It should cost anywhere between INR 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).