MG ZS EV Among Hot-Sellers in European Electric Car Market

The MG ZS EV is one of only three mass-market EVs currently on sale in India but in several European nations, where the markets have already evolved enough for quicker adoption of EVs, the MG ZS EV is just one of the many electric vehicles available to car buyers. However, in spite of the increased competition, the ZS EV has emerged as one of the best-selling EVs in world's top EV adopting nations. Introduced in Europe in 2019, the ZS EV is not only a strong seller in the UK, but also in Norway, which is currently the top EV adopting nation in the world.

To give you a perspective, car sales in Norway in April 2021 comprised of 55% EVs - the best ratio in the world. If you consider plug-in hybrids, the figure goes above 80%. This only suggests that the EV market is already well-developed in Norway with lots of players competing with each other. In the first quarter of 2021 (January to April), MG Motor sold 1047 units of ZS EV in Norway, making it one of the top 10 best-selling EVs in the Scandinavian market. In April 2021 alone, MG sold 187 units of ZS EV in Norway.

Also Read : Which Is The Best Of Them All - ZS EV vs Kona Electric vs Nexon EV

Overall, the seventh position for the ZS EV in Norway was in fact consistent across many other European nations. Similar trends for the ZS EV’s sales were also observed in other countries like the Netherlands, Iceland, and Denmark. As for other EVs on top of the leader board in Norway, the Volkswagen ID.4 occupied the top spot with 2,684 units sold between January to April 2021. Meanwhile, the much-publicized Tesla Model 3 came in second position with 2,570 units sold between January to April 2021. Here’s what the electric car sales charts for the last few months look like -

Model Sales in April 2021 Sales between January To April 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1,824 2,684 Tesla Model 3 4 2,570 Audi e-tron 668 2,450 Polestar 2 469 1,730 Nissan LEAF 313 1,678 Mercedes-Benz EQC 378 1,591 MG ZS EV 187 1,047 BMW i3 225 716

It is worth a mention here that currently, Europe is the largest EV market across the globe. Electric car sales in Europe saw a growth of 137% on a year-on-year basis, reaching 1.4 million units in 2020. Meanwhile global EV sales went up by 41%, recording 3 million unit sales in 2020, as was revealed by IEA's Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2021. The MG ZS EV offers many strong traits that have helped it achieve leading sales numbers. Priced very reasonably, it is a truly affordable-yet-contemporary family EV for first-time electric car buyers.

One of the strongest suits of the ZS EV is that it has a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. It has come away with impressive results in all four key test categories of Euro NCAP - Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist –which further highlights MG’s commitment towards safety. Yet another feather in ZS’ cap is its hi-performance powertrain. Powered by a 44.5 kWh HT (Hi-Tech) Lithium-ion battery with 141hp on tap, the ZS EV can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 8.5 seconds. In Europe, where EV-charging is not much of a problem, the ZS EV can top up its batteries from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes with a DC fast-charger. MG obviously also offers an AC wall box home charger. With i-SMART connected tech and tons of other features, the MG ZS EV is one of the most accomplished EVs available globally.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motor updates and other four-wheeler news.