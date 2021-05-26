Have Your Music Featured In MG Cars And Get Paid For It - Here's How

When it comes to internet technology and connectivity, MG Motor is one of the leading players among mass market car manufacturers in India. The iSMART-equipped 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the MG Hector is bundled with several novel features, some even segment-first. It's an Android-based tablet with 4G connectivity and is also already 5G-ready. It features functions like emergency safety and remotely connected features along with in-built navigation and 'Hello MG' voice assist function. It's not just the Hector, but all MG models including the Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster come equipped with a similar iSMART system.

Being an Android-based system, the infotainment system in MG cars allow for a lot of customization options. It features 16GB of internal memory along with a file manager, which helps one get easy access to their stored entertainment. Incidentally, MG India also provides their customers with some pre-loaded content through its infotainment screen. This includes entertaining as well as educational content for their customers and even includes pre-loaded apps such as Gaana with premium membership, Accuweather, Adobe and much more.

In a bid to take their commitment to independent music forward, MG Motor, in collaboration with Songdew (an online music streaming platform), is looking for 10 outstanding music videos to push in their vehicles to their customers. This is an amazing opportunity for independent artists to get their music videos featured on the infotainment system in MG cars and even get paid for it. All one needs to do is participate in an online contest and submit their music videos on this Songdew portal, and the top 10 entries will then come pre-loaded in the infotainment systems.

Do note that this is not like licensing your music to the brand, as MG Motor will not be using either the video or the song for the promotion of their brand in any way. The rights to the music will remain with the individual artist. The selection will be done by Songdew and MG Motor, and based on that, select 10 music videos will be pre-loaded in the memory from where consumers could play for their own personal viewing. Customers will also have the choice to remove or continue keeping it based on their discretion, where MG will have no control over the same.

Although there is no bar on the genre of the music, the carmaker is looking for content in English, Hindi or Punjabi. Each artist/band may send multiple videos for consideration and the contest is open to artists/ bands from India and abroad. There, however, aren't specific details on the nature of the monetary rewards or benefits, which we expect will be announced in the near future. If you want to be heard by numerous listeners and also monetize on your music, this could be opportunity you had been looking for. So go ahead and shoot you entries to Songdew.com

