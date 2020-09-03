New 650cc twin-cylinder Royal Enfield Cruiser imagined - IAB Rendering

Rumours about Royal Enfield working on new 650cc motorcycles have been doing the rounds of the Internet for quite some time now. While the Chennai-based company did confirm that several 650cc models are in the pipeline, no concrete information was released. However, things became clearer last week when the new twin-cylinder Royal Enfield Cruiser was spied testing for the first time.

The spy shots of the new 650cc twin-cylinder Royal Enfield Cruiser revealed quite a handful of information about the motorcycle. Using that data and a bit of imagination, IndianAutosBlog.com’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has come up with the upcoming Royal Enfield Cruiser rendering.

The first thing to notice in the Royal Enfield Cruiser rendering is that the motorcycle seems to have a relaxed and laid-back riding position, which is usually the case with cruisers. While the official specifications are not out, the new Royal Enfield Cruiser will likely use the same 650cc twin-cylinder engine that powers the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, with a few tweaks to suit the Cruiser’s character. Even visually, the engine of the Royal Enfield Cruiser appears to be identical to that of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins, however, here it has been finished in black.

The new 650cc twin-cylinder Royal Enfield Cruiser rendering also highlights the USD front forks. This will be the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to feature such suspension setup. At the rear, conventional twin shock absorbers are present but they are placed at an angle. This suggests that the company might be using a completely new frame.

When it comes to aesthetics, the new 650cc twin-cylinder Royal Enfield Cruiser rendering shows a black colour scheme with gold pinstriping on the fuel tank, side body panels, and rear cowl. The round headlamp keeps the classic touch intact. Also, the dual exhaust pipes remind everyone with their visual appeal that this is a twin-cylinder motorcycle.

Also Read: Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 spied testing once again

So far, the upcoming Royal Enfield Cruiser looks quite promising. The company is expected to give the motorcycle an aggressive price tag, just like it did with the 650 Twins, which will make it that much more difficult to get defeated by the rivals. Speaking of rivals, with whom do you think the new Royal Enfield Cruiser will compete against when launched? Let us know in the comments.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.