New 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser spied testing for the first time [Video]

While we were waiting for Royal Enfield to launch the new Meteor 350, it seems that the Chennai-based company was occupied with something even much more appealing than the upcoming Thunderbird successor because a new 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser has been spotted testing.

This is the first time that the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser has been spied. And what gives away that it is a twin-cylinder motorcycle, are the two exhaust pipes that are clearly visible in the pictures. They are placed closer to the ground which is one of the characteristics of a cruiser. We can also spot the engine casing which is similar to that of the Royal Enfield 650 twins but is painted black; another feature which strengthens the fact that powering the new Royal Enfield cruiser is a twin-cylinder engine.

The prototype of the new 650cc twin-cylinder Royal Enfield Cruiser caught on camera has a pair of USD front forks which is a first for the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant. Also, the positioning of the rear shocks suggests that Royal Enfield might be using a completely new frame. It also seems that the front wheel is bigger than the rear, perhaps, to impart a more bold and masculine visual appeal.

The lighting set up at the rear of the test mule of the new 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser is quite identical to that of the upcoming Meteor 350. However, the rear tyre is much wider. Also, while the instrument cluster is not clearly visible in the pictures, it looks like it is the same unit that Royal Enfield has used in the Meteor 350. This means it is likely to have Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation features.

With the success of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, it was only a matter of time when Royal Enfield came up with more products based on the 650cc platform. And it seems that the new Cruiser will be the next one to join the 650 Twins. When would that be?

Well, at the moment, it would be too early to comment on that but the spied prototype does appear to be in the latest stages of development. So, perhaps, the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser might get to see the light of the day in the first quarter of 2021. What do you guys think?

