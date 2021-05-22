Is a New Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Under Development?

We’ve seen several Royal Enfield Scrambler models in the past but they were modification jobs carried out on existing RE motorcycles. However, the latest development suggests that Royal Enfield could be working on its own Scrambler model.

Royal Enfield has recently filed a trademark application for the name “Royal Enfield Scram”. We can see in the picture above that the application has been submitted a couple of days ago, on 20 May 2021. The status of the application says, “Formalities Chk Pass”. As of now, there’s no further information available regarding the same.

Speculations say that the “Royal Enfield Scram” moniker could be used for a brand-new scrambler-style motorcycle based on RE’s highly successful 650cc platform. In fact, there are several Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 models out there that have been brilliantly transformed into fantastic scrambler models. This suggests that the chance of having a Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is possible. However, there is no official info available regarding the same.

There’s no doubt that Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform is phenomenal and it will be the foundation of multiple new models. In fact, just last month, the Chennai-based company had also filed a trademark application for the name “Royal Enfield Shotgun”. While official details about the same are unavailable, it’s being said that it could be used for the brand’s upcoming 650cc Cruiser that’s already been spotted testing several times in the past.

All the forthcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles that are based on the 650cc platform would use the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that is currently doing duties in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It’s an air/oil-cooled mill that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch. The motor is capable of delivering 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm.

