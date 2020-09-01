Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 spied testing once again

It is not breaking news that Royal Enfield has been working on a next-gen Classic 350. The new model under development has been spotted testing a few times in the past. Now, a test mule of the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spied once again.

The prototype of the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 caught on camera appears to be near production-ready. It can be seen in the spy shot that the new model will be very similar to the current model in terms of aesthetics and design. Features such as a round headlight, retro-styled blinkers and fenders, teardrop fuel tank, chrome-plated rearview mirrors, long and low-slung exhaust have been carried forward without any changes.

As for the hardware, the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 is likely to come equipped with the same suspension and braking setup that we have seen in the present Classic 350. There will be a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, a front disc brake and a rear drum brake with a single-channel ABS is expected to be seen. Royal Enfield would also provide a rear disc variant.

The biggest change in the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be the engine. It is likely to based on the company’s new 350cc platform which consists of a brand-new 350cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. This platform will make its debut with the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which is scheduled to be launched this month.

While details regarding the powerplant of the new 350cc platform remain unknown, Royal Enfield is expected to ditch the traditional pushrod architecture of its UCE (Unit Construction Engine) and opt for a more advanced and efficient SOHC (Single Over Head Camshaft) setup. This will allow it to provide more refined and smoother engines with reduced vibrations and enhanced performance. It would also go for a slicker 6-speed transmission.

As far as the availability is concerned, we would not be surprised if Royal Enfield launches the next-gen Classic 350 right after the Meteor 350.

