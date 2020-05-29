The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are the only two motorcycles based on the company’s 650 cc platform. Royal Enfield is now working on expanding its 650 cc range of products. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has several new 650 cc bikes in the pipeline.

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins were launched in 2018. They helped the brand to firmly establish itself in the international markets. There’s no denying that Royal Enfield hit a jackpot with the all-new parallel-twin 650 cc engine. Thus, it was only a matter of time before the company started building more products using this mill.

Royal Enfield is developing several new 650 cc bikes that would be launched in the next few years. Although exact details haven’t been revealed, these new models could include a Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, a Royal Enfield Roadster 650 and/or a Royal Enfield Bobber 650. The new bikes will help the brand to expand its current 650 cc product line-up and cater to the needs of a much wider audience globally.

Speaking with carandbike about the new 650 cc bikes, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said:

One of the things that we need to do is to have several variants of the 650, and I'm sure our fans are very excited about all the potential opportunities, so like I said, P is a platform, there were two models, the Interceptor and the Continental GT, there could be several other models, each one of those models could come with several variants, and so on. So, we'll build a tree on it. The feedback was absolutely superb. So, we're working on several versions of it, and we'll come back to you soon.

