Watch 400 BHP Supercharged Hayabusa Drag Race Against Stock Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most iconic names in the world motorcycle community and industry. It is known for several reasons, one of them is modification and customisation. It is very likely that you've come across or heard about a turbocharged Hayabusa at least once in your lifetime.

We have stumbled upon a YouTube video by 44Teeth in which some mad people are drag racing a 400 BHP supercharged Hayabusa against a stock Hayabusa. Drag racing such fast motorcycles is in itself requires a lot of heart, let alone swinging a leg over a supercharged Hayabusa and pinning the throttle.

The modified Suzuki Hayabusa in this video is supercharged and is said to produce 400 BHP. This model has been readied by TTS Performance, which we believe are located in the UK. On the other hand, we have the stock Hayabusa which is powered by a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine that makes 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm.

It's a crazy video and watching those riders having fun on them machines did bring a smile to our faces. Even though we were just watching them attain insane speeds on the motorcycles in no time on our screens, we still got goosebumps, our toes curled, and some of us even went out riding!