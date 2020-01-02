MG Motor India sells 3,021 units of Hector in December 2019

MG Motor India announced that it sold 3,021 units of Hector in December last year. The last month's sales were slightly lower compared to the 3,536 units and 3,239 units sold in October and November last year, respectively. Since the launch in July 2019, a total of 15,930 units have been sold.

The Hector has undoubtedly been a hit product in the Indian market and to build upon its success, MG Motor India is now almost ready to introduce its 6-seat version. The plan is to name it Hector Plus, but as we reported recently, its trademark application has been objected. However, the company has fought back.

Before the Hector Plus, likely sometime this month, MG Motor India will launch the ZS EV. The company has already started accepting pre-bookings for this model. In the second half of the year, a sub-compact SUV will follow. Like the Hector, it will be a locally manufactured model. The model arriving after that, like the ZS EV, will be an import. It'll be a rebranded Maxus D90.

The local testing of the Maxus D90 has commenced. Its MG-badged version will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. For those new to Maxus, it’s one of SAIC’s various brands just like MG. However, it’s purely Chinese and has no western roots.

Coming back to the MG Hector, its engine options include a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit (143 PS/250 Nm) w/o 48-volt mild-hybrid system and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm). The transmission duties carried over by a 6-speed manual unit or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

MG Motor India currently has 150 touchpoints across the country and aims to expand its network to 250 outlets by March 2020.