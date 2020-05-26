MG Hector Plus spied just weeks ahead of launch next month

The MG Hector Plus has been spied on test for the first time since the restrictions during the national lockdown were eased. MG is likely to launch the Hector Plus three-row SUV in June.

Introduced at Auto Expo 2020, the MG Hector Plus is the three-row version of the MG Hector C-SUV. It features a more stylish exterior with uniquely designed radiator grille, bumpers and lights. The distinctive front and rear fascias of the more family-oriented version give it a more elegant styling. Its interior design is no different from that of the donor model, although the unique brown-black two-tone colour scheme does give the cabin richer appeal.

The MG Hector Plus is 4,695 mm long, 1,760 mm wide and 1,835 mm tall. Its body is 40 mm longer than that of the MG Hector, but its width and height are the same. The wheelbase is also no different from that of the 5-seat version - 2,750 mm. MG will sell the Hector Plus in 6- and 7-seat versions. The 6-seat version will be more comfort-oriented and feature captain seats in the middle row.

MG hasn’t revealed the Hector Plus’ engine and transmission options yet. However, they are expected to be same as those of the Hector:

The MG Hector Plus will compete with the Tata Gravitas and Mahindra XUV500. The Tata Gravitas is also going to be launched this year, probably in the third quarter (July-September). It will also be available in 6- and 7-seat versions. The prices of the MG Hector Plus may start from somewhere between INR 13.00-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Top 10 MG 360M features not offered in the Maruti Ertiga

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: rushlane.com]