Ford Ranger Wins 2025 North American Truck of the Year Award

The Ford Ranger has clinched the prestigious 2025 North American Truck of the Year award, marking an impressive fifth consecutive win for Ford in this category. This recognition underscores Ford's dominance in the truck segment, celebrated for innovation, capability, and rugged performance.

The accolade is awarded to vehicles that are either new or significantly updated, judged by an independent panel of 50 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada. Criteria include innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, user experience, and overall value.

The 2024 Ford Ranger, built with the brand's signature "Built Ford Tough" ethos, has proven itself globally, excelling in diverse terrains from the Australian outback to American highways. Notably, it remains Australia's best-selling vehicle and has topped New Zealand's sales charts for a decade.

Powered by a new 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, the Ranger boasts enhanced suspension, improved off-road capabilities, and advanced towing features like the class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist. It also offers thoughtful upgrades, such as fold-flat rear seats, wireless charging, and a user-friendly interior with large digital screens.

For thrill-seekers, the 2024 Ranger Raptor takes performance to the next level. Equipped with a race-proven 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 delivering best-in-class 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, it features FOX Live Valve shocks, long-travel suspension, and a Watts link rear setup for unparalleled off-road dominance.

Assembled at the Michigan Assembly Plant, the Ford Ranger continues Ford's legacy of crafting tough, reliable trucks that cater to drivers who demand both capability and innovation.